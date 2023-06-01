French Open: Casper Ruud through in four sets as Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva progress

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turned on the style at the French Open before the fourth seed showed steel to quell Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 and move into the third round on Thursday (June 1).

The Norwegian brought a touch of flair to Court Philippe Chatrier in classy blue pinstriped shorts and barely fluffed his lines early on, forcing an inexperienced Zeppieri into a corner by badgering him from the baseline.



Ruud's performance on clay this year has ebbed and flowed but the Estoril champion made quick work of the first set under the Parisian sun after being gifted the decisive break when Zeppieri blasted a forehand long.

The world number four raced through the next set to double his advantage as the left-handed Zeppieri sprayed the errors in a nervy display before regaining composure to peg Ruud back.

Ruud's superb court coverage ensured he broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set but Zeppieri struck back to level at 5-5 with a fiery inside-out winner, only to surrender serve immediately and allow Ruud to close out the victory.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina booked her third round spot with a 6-3 6-3 victory over rising Czech teenager Linda Noskova, confirming her status as one of the front-runners for the title.

The Wimbledon champion, who reached this year's Australian Open final, also looked at ease on clay despite her game -- a huge serve and powerful shots -- being more suited to quicker surfaces.

Russian sixteen-year-old, Mirra Andreeva is also though to the third round, beating Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 emulating the likes of Serena Williams and Martina Hingis by becoming just the seventh player under the age of 17 to reach the third round in the women's singles at Roland-Garros.

