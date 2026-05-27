/French Open 2026 | Meet Moise Kouame - 17-year-old defeats ex-US Open champ Cilic for historic win

French tennis has spent years searching for its next big star, and on Tuesday (May 24), 17-year-old Moise Kouame announced himself on the grandest stage. Playing in his grand slam main-draw debut at French Open 2026, the wildcard teen stunned former US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 to become the youngest male player to win a grand slam match in 17 years. At 17 years and two months old, Kouame is the youngest man to achieve the feat since Bernard Tomic won a major main-draw match as a 16-year-old at the 2009 Australian Open. The teenager also became the youngest player to reach the second round at the French Open since Romanian Dinu Pescariu in 1991, adding another historic milestone to a breakthrough evening in Paris.

Teenager Kouame makes history at French Open 2026

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Kouame was remarkably calm throughout the contest against an opponent who was 20 years older and a former world No. 3. The French youngster later revealed that staying locked into the present moment was the key to handling the pressure.

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"It wasn’t easy. I always try to stay in the present moment and not think too much about the score. Today I managed to do that really well," he said after the match.

His performance backed up those words as the teenager did not face a single service break throughout the contest and gradually overwhelmed Cilic with his movement, composure and fearless shot-making. The achievement places Kouame in elite company. Before him, Bernard Tomic was the last male teenager to win a grand slam match at a younger age, while Roland Garros had not seen a player this young reach the second round since Pescariu's run 35 years ago.

Earlier this season, Kouame became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 main-draw match since Rafael Nadal in 2003, and his latest victory is being viewed as the strongest indication yet that France may have uncovered its next genuine grand slam contender. Ranked outside the world's top 300 just months ago, he has now delivered one of the biggest stories of the opening week in Paris.

What next for Kouame?