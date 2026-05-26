/French Open 2026 | How soaring temperature is making ball move faster at Roland Garros

The 2026 French Open has begun under unusually harsh weather conditions, with a hot conditions sweeping across Paris and pushing temperatures beyond 30°C during the opening rounds at Roland Garros. The scorching conditions has created difficult conditions for both players and spectators, forcing many to seek shade and hydration breaks throughout the day. On court, the heat has altered the behavior of the clay surface and the pace of play by making surface drier and faster than usual. Long rallies and extended matches have become even more taxing as athletes battle fatigue and dehydration. Fans packed into the stands have also struggled to cope with the intense sunshine, making heat management one of the major talking points of the tournament's first week.

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How is heat affecting players at French Open 2026?

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Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek was among the players to address the challenging conditions. Speaking after her opening-round victory, she said: “When we came here, it was like 16C and the ball was super heavy. You could put your whole body and whole power into the ball, and you would still feel like you control it. Now you need much more, like, touch, and you can’t go too much. Also, it’s a bit easier to play higher and with spin. The ball is bouncing off the court faster, so that gives you more advantage, I would say. But first you need to have control over the ball because it is playing faster in the air, and it’s easier to put it out.”

What are organizers doing about tackle soaring temperature at Roland Garros?