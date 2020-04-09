Formula One season could begin by October: Managing Director

Formula One's managing director Ross Brawn has said that Formula One championship could still be held this year despite several races being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brawn said that a minimum World Championship needs at least eight races, and predicted that cars will be back on track by at least October.

"If you wanted a drop-dead point (deadline), it would be October," Brawn said.

"But then there's always the possibility we could run into next year, and that's being explored - could we stray into January to finish the season."

Ross Brawn, in an interview to a channel, said that there will be no point of conducting races if it cannot be continued. October is the deadline because there will be just eight races left to complete the season. For all 19 races to be conducted F1 will have to begin in July.

"We're looking at the logistics of a closed race, how we would get the people there, how we would protect them, how we would make it safe," Brawn said.

"We could have a very enclosed environment where the teams come in on charters (flights), we channel them into the circuit, we make sure everyone's tested, cleared, there's no risk to anyone and we have a race without spectators.

"That's not great but I think it's still better than no racing at all.

"I think we have to remember there are millions of people that follow the sport sat at home... to be able to put on a sport and entertain people would be a huge bonus with this crisis we have."