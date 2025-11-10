/Formula One: All latest scenarios explained after Sao Paulo GP as Lando Norris inches closer to maiden title

The Formula One Season is all set for another close finish as Lando Norris now sits in the pole position to win the 2025 championships after his latest success in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. With only three races to go, it will be now interesting to see when the British driver could win the championship and end Max Verstappen’s dream of a fifth consecutive F1 title. While Norris stays in the hunt, his nearest compatriot and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will look to make a comeback of all comebacks, so here’s all you need to know when Norris could win the 2025 F1 title.

What is the current scenario?

At the time of writing on Monday (Nov 10), after the completion of the Sao Paulo GP, Norris leads the way with 390 points after his seventh win of the season. Now with 17 podium finishes in the season, Norris could seal the title in the coming weeks, but still faces stern competition from Piastri and Verstappen. On the other hand, Piastri and Verstappen sit second and third with 366 and 341 points respectively.

As things stand, the drivers only have a maximum of 86 points to collect from the rest of the season (25*3 points for main race + 1*3 points for fastest lap + 8 points for sprint race in Qatar.

Max Verstappen's scenario to win F1 title

Currently, Verstappen can reach a maximum of 427 points, while his fewer race wins mean he can’t leapfrog Norris on the same number of wins. This means Norris should not collect more than 36 points in the remaining three races of the season, which would limit his tally to 426 or fewer points. At the same time, Piastri should not collect more than 60 points, meaning he, like Norris, should be restricted to 426 points.

At the same time, Verstappen will have to collect all the available points, which include wins in the remaining three Grand Prix and the sprint race in Qatar. However, any drop in points would hamper his chances of retaining the F1 title.

Oscar Piastri scenario to win F1 title

Unlike Verstappen, Piastri has a better chance of winning the F1 title as he sits just 24 points behind McLaren teammate Norris. He can reach a maximum of 476 points in case he collects all the available points; in this scenario, even if Norris is second best to Piastri in all aspects, it will be the Australian who will win the title. Technically, Piastri needs no favour to win the F1 title as his fate remains in his own hands.

However, failure to get better results than Norris will kill Piastri’s bid to win the F1 title.

Lando Norris’s scenario to win F1 title

Sitting in pole position, Norris needs to reach 453 points to seal this year’s F1 title, as second-placed Piastri can reach a maximum of 452 points. This means Norris needs 63 more points to win the F1 title, even if his nearest compatriots give their best shot. The gap will only reduce with the number of points Norris earns and the number of points his compatriots drop.

In case Norris wins the Las Vegas GP with the fastest lap, Piastri finished second, the British driver will need 29 more points from the last two races to win the F1 championship. In all, the title could be sealed in the penultimate race in Qatar for Norris.

Three races remaining

Nov 20-22 – Las Vegas

Nov 28-30 – Qatar (Sprint Race included)

Dec 5-7 – Abu Dhabi