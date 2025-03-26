In a major development ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, multiple reports suggest that Red Bull Racing has decided to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda. The decision comes after Lawson's challenging start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Advertisment

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and French broadcaster Canal+, the 24-year-old Tsunoda will be promoted from Red Bull's sister team RB to partner reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Suzuka from April 4-6. Red Bull has not yet issued an official statement on the matter. However, sources say that they will be making an official announcement soon.

Also Read: Amid divorce, former World champion boxer Saweety Boora physically assaults husband Deepak Hooda in police station-WATCH

New Zealander Lawson, 23, was brought in from RB during the winter to replace Sergio Perez. However, his struggles in the opening rounds have put his seat in jeopardy. Lawson has been eliminated in the first stage of all three qualifying sessions and has yet to score a point this season. Meanwhile, his teammate Verstappen is currently second in the title race with 36 points, trailing McLaren’s Lando Norris by eight points.

Advertisment

Lawson struggles, Yuki flourishes

Tsunoda has showcased promising form in the early races of the season. He secured a 12th-place finish in Australia and was on course for a points finish in Shanghai before a flawed two-stop pit strategy by RB cost him the opportunity. Since making his Formula 1 debut with AlphaTauri in 2021, Tsunoda has established himself as a consistent and aggressive racer. He is also the first Japanese driver to compete in F1 since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s recent comments further fueled speculation about the change. Speaking after the Chinese Grand Prix, Horner admitted that Lawson has had a 'tough couple of races' and that the team would 'have a good look at it'. In contrast, he had more encouraging words for Tsunoda, praising him as an experienced driver who is 'doing a great job'.

Advertisment

With the Japanese Grand Prix fast approaching, all eyes are now on Red Bull for an official announcement.

(With inputs from agencies)