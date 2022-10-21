Former world no.1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for doping. A sample given by the former world no.1 during the US Open in August this year returned positive for a banned substance - Roxadustat.

Halep's sample (divided into Sample A ad B) was analysed and Sample A was found to be containing FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is listed as a prohibited substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The ITIA has confirmed the Romanian tennis star will be provisionally suspended from taking part in any form of competitive tennis under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

Halep was knocked out from the first round at the US Open after she went down against Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur, who was ranked 124th at the time.

“The player exercised their right to request that the B sample was analysed, which confirmed the finding in the A sample. While provisionally suspended, the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the governing bodies of the sport,” the ITIA said in a statement.

Reacting to the news of her positive dope test and her suspension, the two-time Grand Slam champion said the idea of cheating has never crossed her mind throughout her career and that she didn't take the banned substance knowingly. Halep has vowed to fight for the truth till the end.

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," Halep said in a statement posted on social media.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later the truth will come out about the titers or the money It’s about honor, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years," she added.

A former world no.1, Halep stayed on top pf the wone's rankings in singles for a total of 64 weeks in two spells between 2017 and 2019. She won her maiden Grand Slam title after clinching the French Open title in 2018 before winning her second Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships in 2019.