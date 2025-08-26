/Former world no. 1 Heena Sidhu on Shooting League of India: 'Finally, we are getting what we deserve'

The buzz around the Shooting League of India (SLI) is growing louder, and former world no. 1 Heena Sidhu believes the initiative could transform the way the sport is viewed in the country. The Arjuna awardee called the league a long-overdue step that will give Indian shooters a bigger stage while offering fans a closer look at the intricacies of the sport. “Finally, we are going to get what we deserve. Many sports already have their own leagues, and I always felt it was time for shooting to enter this space,” Sidhu said.

One of the biggest challenges, she explained, is that shooting doesn’t look dynamic to the untrained eye. “The sport is built on micro-movements that spectators can’t always see. From the outside, it may seem like shooters are simply standing still, but in reality, there’s constant movement — especially under pressure,” she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sidhu believes technology will play a crucial role in bridging this gap. “With tools like SCATT, body sensors, or cameras, we can show fans how every 9 or 10 is the result of preparation and movement. SCATT, for instance, uses laser tracking to map the pistol’s path — from the 8th ring to the 9th and finally into the 10th. Under stress, these movements increase and can even be linked to heart rate or brain activity. This will make the sport far more engaging for viewers,” she explained.

For Sidhu, shooting is not just a test of skill but also of mental strength. “It may look still, but every shot is different because the variable is always the athlete. Shooting is a test of human psychology — how you handle stress, respond to your last shot, and balance aggression with calmness. That’s what makes it unique,” she added. She also stressed the importance of visibility. “Fan engagement has always been a challenge because people couldn’t see what was happening inside a shooter’s mind. The more matches we telecast on TV, OTT, or YouTube, the more awareness and interest it will create. Just like cricket, exposure will drive engagement,” Sidhu shared.