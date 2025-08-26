When Puneri Paltan lifted their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title during season 10, it was a moment of history for the franchise and its loyal fanbase. The triumph ended years of near misses and established Paltan among the league’s elite. But as every champion knows, winning is only half the battle — lifting the crown again comes with an entirely different pressure. This season, legendary raider and former captain of the Indian kabaddi team Ajay Thakur has stepped in as head coach to lead Puneri Paltan. For the star raider, the task is not about rewriting the past but ensuring the future. His philosophy is simple but uncompromising: unity and discipline above everything else.

From star raider to mentor

Having represented India at the highest level and delivered countless match-winning raids, Ajay knows first-hand the pressures of being a star player. But now, on the sidelines, his challenge is to transform individual brilliance into collective strength. “When you have big names in your team, the most important thing is to keep unity intact. That is the toughest job for a coach. Players go through ups and downs — wins, losses, travel fatigue — and sometimes differences crop up. The team that manages to stay together through that performs 101% better,” Ajay replied to WION's question during a roundtable on Tuesday (August 26).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Puneri Paltan’s squad is brimming with talent — Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, and Sachin, among others, have already proved themselves as game-changers. Ajay believes the biggest challenge is not technical skills, but ensuring the team spirit doesn’t fracture during the long, gruelling season.

The importance of discipline

If unity is one pillar, discipline is the other. Ajay is firm that no team can win consistently without it. “Players today are very aware of fitness and professionalism, but as a coach, my role is to guide them on what to do and what not to do,” he explained. He pointed out that stars like Pankaj and Aslam often push themselves beyond team sessions, training individually to maintain their edge. “That attitude makes the difference. My job is to make sure that energy is channelled in the right direction — towards the team’s success.”

Ajay also emphasised that modern players are self-driven. “They want to prove themselves in the league, make it to the Indian team, and win awards. As a coach, I just need to understand how they feel when they win or lose, and help them channel that emotion. If I can keep them united and disciplined, success will come naturally.”