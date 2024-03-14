Former Sri Lankan captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after car crash: Report

Ex-Sri Lanka men's cricket team captain Lahiru Thirimanne has been hospitalised after he was involved in a serious car crash on Thursday (Mar 14) in the northern city of Anuradhapura.

Thirimanne is believed to have been on pilgrimage with his family when the car he was travelling in, crashed into a lorry, coming from the opposite direction, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

A picture of Thirmanne's black vehicle completely wrecked from the front has surfaced on social media. The extent and exact nature of his injuries remains unknown at this stage.

The 34-year-old met with the accident while he is currently involved in the Legends Cricket tournament in Pallekele where he is representing the New York Superstar Strikers.

Statement by franchise

After the accident, the franchise released a statement, confirming he had indeed been admitted to a hospital.

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation," the New York Strikers said.

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time. We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," the New York Strikers said in a statement," the statement added.

The left-handed batter played 127 ODIs, 44 Tests and 26 T20Is for the islanders after bursting onto the international scene in 2010. During his playing career, Thirimanne participated in three T20 World Cups, one of which saw Sri Lanka win in 2014, and two ODI World Cups.

Thirimanne also captained Sri Lanka in five ODIs.He retired from international cricket in July 2023, calling time on a 13-year career