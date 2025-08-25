/Former Man Utd hero Wayne Rooney predicts ‘massive future’ for Arsenal teen Dowman

Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal teenage rising star Max Dowman is set for a "massive future" following an impressive Premier League debut.

Dowman came on as a substitute aged just 15 years and 234 days during the Gunners' 5-0 win over Leeds at the Emirates on Saturday (Aug 23). He also did more than take the field during his 26 minutes on the pitch, with the attacking midfielder earning a late penalty, which saw Viktor Gyokeres score from the spot.

Former England captain Rooney made his Everton debut aged 16 in 2002 and was five days short of his 17th birthday when he briefly became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer by registering a stunning late winner against Arsenal.

Speaking on his BBC podcast, the Wayne Rooney Show, the Manchester United great said of Dowman: "To play at that age in the Premier League is crazy. I know I played when I was young, but I think he's like 150 days younger than I was, or more.

"For Max and his family and friends, I'm sure they're all living in a dream and a fairytale, and it probably hasn't hit home yet. But you can see his future is so bright; he is going to have a massive future.

"Everyone you speak to in football, the same name keeps coming back: Max Dowman."

Dowman's team-mate Ethan Nwaneri remains the youngest player in Premier League history after featuring in Arsenal's 3-0 victory at Brentford in September 2022, aged 15 years and 181 days.

The now 39-year-old Rooney, speaking about the pressures that come with playing top-flight football at such an early age, added: "It's surreal. It's so strange that one minute you're in the youth team and the next you're in the first-team dressing room with some of your heroes.

"It's something you really need to get used to quickly because it can be overwhelming.

"Max Dowman looks like a very level-headed lad from everything I've seen, and you hope he manages to deal with it and understands what's coming his way very soon."