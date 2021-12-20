Former Indian cricketer backs Virat Kohli to come out all guns blazing and revive Test career in SA

Virat Kohli-led Team India are gearing up for the three-match Test series opener versus South Africa at Centurion, which will get underway on December 26. Ahead of the three Tests, the onus is on King Kohli. The 33-year-old has been in the news due to his recent presser, before India's departure to SA, where he openly contradicted from Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's claims regarding the ODI captaincy switch and him resigning as a T20I skipper.

While things aren't at its best between Kohli and BCCI, nothing of that will matter when India take on SA in the upcoming Tests with an aim to win their first-ever series in whites on African soil. For that to happen, Kohli will have to lead from the front with the willow in hand. For the unversed, he hasn't had much success in Tests in 2021 whereas his last international ton came in late 2019. In the calendar year, he averages a mere 28.41 in whites, with a high-score of 72. Hence, it remains to be seen how the right-hander will perform with the bat.

Nonetheless, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has backed Kohli to come good and deliver with the bat in the South Africa tour. He feels the burden of not being the limited-overs captain will help Kohli in many ways.

Speaking during an interaction on India News, Karim said, "It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back.

“If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well,” he added.

India's last Test series versus South Africa, on African soil, came in early 2018. Back then, Kohli-led India competed very well versus the Proteas but lost 2-1. Will the script change this time around? Only time will tell...