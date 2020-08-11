Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova latest to withdraw from U.S. Open

Former US Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova on Monday became the latest tennis star to withdrew from this year’s tournament citing concerns over COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old Russian, who bagged the first of her two career Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2004, joins the growing list of players from Europe opting to skip the showpiece event.

"Due to the unfavourable situation due to coronavirus...I made the difficult decision for myself to refuse to participate," Kuznetsova said in a post on her Instagram page.

Currently, world number 32, Kuznetsova will further miss the ATP/WTA Western and Southern Open which is being played in New York this year after being shifted from Cincinnati.

"I'm sorry as I've been waiting for these tournaments, but the pandemic changed all plans," Kuznetsova said.

"I hope that the situation in the world will become more stable by the next competition."

Furthermore, in a separate announcement on Monday, the US Tennis Association confirmed that the Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova has also opted out of the US Open along with China’s Wanx Xiyi. As a result, US’s Ann Li and Australia’s Priscilla Hon have been given a ticket to the main draw.

Earlier, the likes of Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Kiki Bertens among others have withdrawn from the US Open 2020 citing concerns surrounding COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Swiss ace Roger Federer will be missing the tournament as he is still recovering from the knee surgery.

Following the US Open 2020, the Italian Open is scheduled to be held in Rome from Sept. 20 ahead of the French Open Grand Slam in Paris a week later.

