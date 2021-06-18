'Forecast is something we are not focussed on', Virat Kohli ahead of WTC final

The weather forecast of the World test Championship final between India and New Zealand predicted rain for almost all five days. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was asked about the weather during the pre-match press conference.

"No, it does not change anything from our point of view as a team. For us, it is about covering all bases and making sure that we take the strongest side we can on the park. It gives us batting depth and gives us enough bowling options as well. So, we are quite clear in terms of what we want to do.

"Forecast is something we are not focussed on. We are not going to think about what might change. Regardless of anything we have all our bases covered and we know that. So, we are not bothered about what the weather forecast holds or whether we have to change the whole outlook of the team," Kohli said when asked about the weather affecting his team combination.

"Obviously how you approach the game and the decisions that you make, day to day, they obviously alter when the conditions are different but not your whole team altogether," he added.

Aside from team systems, strategies, and pitch conditions, there has been a lot of conversation over the climate in Southampton for the WTC final.

A glance at the conjecture for Day 1 of the India versus New Zealand WTC last doesn't make for charming perusing taking everything into account. There is a forecast for a downpour just as notice for rainstorms. The overcast cover is the gauge to be a high 94% while the temperature will be cool, at around 16 degrees Celsius.

The climate for the excess four days of India versus New Zealand WTC final is additionally not unreasonably encouraging, with the reliable expectation of downpour and industrious overcast cover.

The first session of Day 1 was washed out due to a heavy downpour.