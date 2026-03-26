/Football World Cup 2026 | US entry to cost $15,000 for players and fans of five African nations

The football world cup is less than 100 days away and the USA, which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, has made it a bit difficult for fans as well as athletes to attend the matches. The tournament begins June 11 and goes on till July 19 with the US hosting majority of matches in the 48-team event. In its latest order, the Trump administration had expanded the pilot policy of asking travelers to front up a bond ($5000-$15000) before entering the country. The policy, which started back in 2025 to curb illegal immigration, has now been extended to 50 more countries and five of them have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Fans and athletes of which country need to pay bond to enter US for FIFA World Cup 2026?

In its new order, the US State department has expanded the 2025 policy of asking a visa bond from travelers of 50 countries to exit the US under visa terms. Five of those countries are Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Tunisia - all from Africa and qualified to play in the World Cup 2026. The bond is worth $15,000 and will be refunded when the traveler exists the country. Not only fans but the athletes and officials will also have to pay the bond money to secure their entry in the USA.

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How does it affect the participation of countries?

The five African countries which fall under the new rule from US State department are in low-income bracket. While the athletes and match officials may manage to secure the entry, thanks to funds by their football federation, it could be difficult for the fans to secure entry in the USA to watch their home country play.