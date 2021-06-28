Football: Twitter erupts after Unai Simon scores a bizarre own goal in Euro 2020 - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 28, 2021, 10:21 PM(IST)

Football: Twitter erupts after Unai Simon's bizarre own goal in Euro 2020 - WATCH Photograph:( Twitter )

Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon gifted Croatia with a goal in the Round of 16 clash after scoring a bizarre own goal at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. 

The incident took place at the 20th minute of the match when Pedri hit a long back pass back towards the goalkeeper (Simon), however, Unai failed to control the ball despite getting a touch and let into his own net.

Unai became the ninth player to score an own goal in Euro 2020, making it the most for a single edition of the tournament.

Twitteratis could not keep calm after Unai's own goal and took to social media to troll the Spanish goalkeeper. 

However, Spain did not take time to score an equaliser as Paris Saint-Germain forward Pablo Sarabia scored from close range.

Current score: Croatia- 1 : Spain- 1 

Teams:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres 

