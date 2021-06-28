Football: Twitter erupts after Unai Simon scores a bizarre own goal in Euro 2020 - WATCH

Football: Twitter erupts after Unai Simon's bizarre own goal in Euro 2020 - WATCH Photograph:( Twitter )
Unai became the ninth player to score an own goal in Euro 2020, making it the most for a single edition of the tournament.
Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon gifted Croatia with a goal in the Round of 16 clash after scoring a bizarre own goal at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
The incident took place at the 20th minute of the match when Pedri hit a long back pass back towards the goalkeeper (Simon), however, Unai failed to control the ball despite getting a touch and let into his own net.
Twitteratis could not keep calm after Unai's own goal and took to social media to troll the Spanish goalkeeper.
Unai Simon what have you done #CROESP pic.twitter.com/I6iSWmpLMh— Alex Mc (@aa_mcintosh22) June 28, 2021
OMG... That is one of the most bizarre own goals ever, Unai Simon misses the pass from his own teammate! #ESP | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/OJXtnxOOVb— fangazzetta (@fangazzetta) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon playing for Spain today!#Spain #EURO2020 #CROSPA #Simon pic.twitter.com/74ctWUNR6d— Pranav (@Pranav8055) June 28, 2021
"Unai Simon is better than De Gea" pic.twitter.com/kuyw76tdfz— David De Gea FC (@DeGeaFran4ever) June 28, 2021
Sergio Ramos would have stopped that Pedri pass, would have stopped Unai Simon from taking a bad touch and would have cleared the ball off the line in my book.— TC (@totalcristiano) June 28, 2021
Unai Simon seeing his team mates miss chances to score a goal pic.twitter.com/F3mKCjAe0v— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 28, 2021
However, Spain did not take time to score an equaliser as Paris Saint-Germain forward Pablo Sarabia scored from close range.
Current score: Croatia- 1 : Spain- 1
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic
Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres