Football: Trent Alexander-Arnold included as England announced provisional squad for Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate on Tuesday announced a provisional 33-member squad for Euro 2020 as the England manager bought time to finalise the 26-man squad for the finals which start on June 11.

Uncapped defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White were named in the provisional England squad while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Dier and Danny Ings missed out on a call-up.

The England boss will hope to avoid further injuries, with 12 of the squad members involved in the European finals this week. While Manchester United take on Villarreal in the final of the Europa League, Manchester City and Chelsea lock horns in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday.

Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson found their place in the squad along with Kalvin Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold following speculations that the Liverpool right-back might miss out on the final squad despite return to form in the final weeks of the season.

England face Austria on June 2 and Romania four days later in pre-tournament friendlies at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The Three Lions begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on June 13 before facing Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D.

Provisional England squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (Chelsea), John Stones, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Conor Coady (Wolves) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)