Football Transfers: Manchester United to unveil Danish forward Rasmus Højlund before Lens friendly

Manchester United are set to unveil new signing Rasmus Højlund before their final pre-season game against French side Lens on Saturday, August 5. Højlund is in Manchester and will follow the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana in high-profile recruits for the club as they aim to end their Premier League title drought. Højlund could be possibly unveiled before the start of the contest against Lens as United try to put final pieces in place before the season begins next week.

Højlund arrives for United

Subject to a whopping $82 million transfer fee, the 20-year-old has been in Manchester for the last few days having arrived from London. The deal was completed on Thursday between the Red Devils and Atlanta as Højlund switched alliances from the Serie A to the Premier League. He was the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain as well, but the player was determined to land in Manchester as it was his preferred destination.

The Danish playmaker will follow the likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro in big-money deals unveiled at Old Trafford during the transfer season. The deal also contains a $10 million add-on clause which Erik ten Hag’s side will have to pay to Atlanta if certain criteria are met.

United’s transfer business

United have been busy in the transfer window having secured the signings of Mount from Chelsea and Onana from another Serie A side Inter Milan. Højlund’s signing all but ends United’s remote chances of signing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, as he edges closer to a move to Bayern Munich. The German side has given Spurs an ultimatum to respond to the final bid submitted on Friday and will hear from Spurs boss Daniel Levy in the coming hours.

For United, the club will now focus on the upcoming season when they begin the Premier League season on Monday, August 14 against Wolves at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side will also participate in the Champions League, having missed out on the premier competition last term.

