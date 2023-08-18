Football Transfers: Chelsea snap up Romeo Lavia signing from Southampton on seven-year deal

Chelsea have snapped up Southampton sensation Romeo Lavia on a seven-year deal as the player switches alliances from the south coast to London. The signing was confirmed on Friday, August 18 as the West London club beat off competition from Liverpool to land the Belgian international. A reported fee of $67.5 million was paid by the Blues to get the signing over the line as he becomes the latest addition to the side after the record capture of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton.

Lavia signs for Chelsea

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together," Lavia told Chelsea's website.

Lavia, 19, becomes the eighth player to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window having spent only one season at the south coast club. He joined Saints from Manchester City in 2022 and starred for the side despite their relegation from the Premier League. Interestingly, there was no buy-back clause or sell-on clause activated by City, which therefore means that the Premier League champions won’t have any direct financial benefit from Lavia’s sale.

Lavia made 29 appearances for Southampton in the entire 2022-23 season and interestingly his only goal for the club came against Chelsea in August last year. He has been capped once by the Belgium national side when he played in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in March 2023.

Chelsea have already bought in players worth more than $400 million with several big names like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz on the outgoing list. The club's big spending spree includes deals for Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and forward Nicolas Jackson.

The club started their Premier League season with a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13. The Blues will be without European football for the upcoming season and will play West Ham United in a London derby on coming Sunday in their first away match of the season.

