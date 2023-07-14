Football Transfers: Arsenal swoop for Dutch defender Jurrien Timber; Declan Rice deal expected soon

Arsenal announced the signing of Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax on Friday as the Gunners continue to strengthen for a Premier League title challenge.

The 22-year-old will cost an initial 40 million euros ($45 million, £34 million) with a further five million euros worth of add-ons, Ajax confirmed in a statement.

Timber won two Eredivisie titles in 121 appearances for Ajax and was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup.

He can operate at both centre-back and right-back and will bring added depth to an Arsenal defence that struggled to cope with injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu towards the end of last season.

"We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality."

Arsenal missed out on a first Premier League title for 19 years last season after finishing second behind treble winners Manchester City.

But Arteta has been strongly backed in Arsenal's quest to end a two-decade wait to win the English top flight.

Kai Havertz has already joined from Chelsea in a £65 million deal, while Declan Rice is expected to complete a move worth up to £105 million from West Ham in the coming hours.

"I'm excited to play for this beautiful club, and I can't wait to start, and to see the fans obviously in the stadium," said Timber.

"I just like the way Arsenal play, it's a bit similar to Ajax’s style and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play."

