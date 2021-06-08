Football: Sunil Chhetri - Captain, leader, legend, and the saviour

Throughout the long term, fans have been excited to see two of the best footballers ever playing simultaneously. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are competing for their respective league titles and the Champions League crown.

Things being what they are, how could the fans forget the name Sunil Chhetri? All things considered, it's no big surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most dynamic international footballer today. Ronaldo has an amazing 174 caps for Portugal with 103 goals scored. Lionel Messi in 143 caps for Argentina has 72 goals. This is the place where Sunil Chhetri comes in.

Sunil Chhetri is the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals for India. This is an astounding accomplishment for a player whose country isn't in Europe or South America, however, his prosperity for the Indian national team, is unparalleled as far as goals are concerned.

It won't be wrong to say that Sunil Chhetri has been leading the Indian national football crew without much assistance for over 10 years. The Indian skipper has protected his team on many occasions, and nobody truly knows where the team would be on the football map without Sunil Chhetri. What will befall Indian football once the alluring striker hangs his boots?

Indian head coach Igor Stimac knows about the significance of Sunil Chhetri and has stacked applause on his captain after the success against Bangladesh. Be that as it may, he addressed what will befall Indian football once Chhetri resigns.

“Last year, many people were asking last year or so, ‘when is Sunil going to retire?’ What are we going to do then if he retires? By far, in every training session, he is our best player” - he said.

Sunil Chhetri's brace powered the Indian football team as they beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The first goal came when the Indian talisman slipped between the two defenders and headed the ball into the net. The subsequent objective was an only unadulterated virtuoso. Chettri found a way a couple of ways to get the ball with his correct foot, then, at that point passed it past the goalkeeper to finish his brace.

In the second half, he scored his 73rd and 74th international goals, surpassing Ali Mabhout of the United Arab Emirates, who has 73 goals to his name.

Regardless of whether Sunil Chettri's goals for India got the fans energized, they could be excused in the event that they didn't. All things considered, a nation of 1.3 billion individuals is as yet depending on a 36-year-old to win.

As a demonstrated goalscorer in his native India, his exhibitions in the Indian Super League have been brilliant lately and this structure regularly appears to the national team. Here he is at chances with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and the insights represent themselves.

Ideally, Sunil Chettri will add to his goals and help India finish third in the passing table for the 2022 World Cup.

The iconic striker likewise broke the record of incredible Indian striker IM Vijayan who scored the most goals in a World Cup qualifying win.

In spite of the fact that Chhetri could play universally against low-level groups, his accomplishments are in no way, shape or form precluded.