From Zidane to Mourinho: List of top managers sacked and signed by football clubs

Italian giants AS Roma on Tuesday named Jose Mourinho as their new manager for the 2021-22 season while confirming that current head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.

AS Roma aren’t having the best of seasons in the Italian top-flight with the club lying seventh in the points table with 16 wins in 34 matches so far in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Roma have 55 points under their belt but will hope to have a much better season with the Portuguese in charge of the club.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season after the London club witnessed a slump in form after December. Before December, Tottenham were atop the Premier League standings but continued to slide with a poor run of results.

(Photograph:Reuters)