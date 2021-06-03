From Zidane to Mourinho: List of top managers sacked and signed by football clubs

Zidane won three UEFA Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies across two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the World Cup-winning former French midfielder decided to part ways again following Real Madrid’s trophyless campaign in 2020-21.
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte parted company with Inter Milan on Wednesday just days after lifting their first Serie A title in 11 years amid clashes with the club's cash-strapped Chinese owners on the way forward.
The ambitious Italian refused Suning's planned cost-cutting which would have prevented him from building the team he wanted to challenge at home and in Europe.
Jose Mourinho
Italian giants AS Roma on Tuesday named Jose Mourinho as their new manager for the 2021-22 season while confirming that current head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.
AS Roma aren’t having the best of seasons in the Italian top-flight with the club lying seventh in the points table with 16 wins in 34 matches so far in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Roma have 55 points under their belt but will hope to have a much better season with the Portuguese in charge of the club.
Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season after the London club witnessed a slump in form after December. Before December, Tottenham were atop the Premier League standings but continued to slide with a poor run of results.
Massimiliano Allegri
Serie A giants Juventus have brought back Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager just a few hours after bidding goodbye to Andrea Pirlo.
Allegri had a great run with Juventus and have won five Serie A titles in his previous spell with the club (2014-2019). He has reportedly signed a 3-year deal.
"Allegri returns to a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, to begin today a new journey together, toward new goals,” Juventus said in a statement.
Andrea Pirlo
Serie A giants Juventus have bid adieu to Andrea Pirlo, who was the head coach for just one season. A win in Coppa Italia and a top-four finish were not enough to keep Pirlo with the Italian giants.
Juventus issued a statement on their official website that read: "Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.
"A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach."
Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid as head coach for a second spell on Tuesday after Zinedine Zidane resigned from the position last month. Previously, the Italian coach managed the Los Blancos side between 2013 and 2015.
Ancelotti left Premier League club Everton to re-join his former side (Real Madrid) on a three-year deal.
Luciano Spalletti
Luciano Spalletti has been named the new coach of Napoli, succeeding Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.
The vastly experienced Spalletti left his last role with Inter Milan in 2019 and enjoyed his most successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, where he won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008.
Peter Bosz
Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.
The 57-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax coach takes over from Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.
Bosz guided Leverkusen to the 2020 German Cup final but was fired in March as they slid down the table.
Gattuso
Gattuso was appointed Fiorentina coach on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after announcing he was leaving Napoli.
The 43-year-old former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder and former Milan coach succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli in December 2019 with the squad plagued by internal dissent.
Gattuso led Napoli to his first major trophy as a coach when they won the Italian Cup last June.
Christophe Galtier
Coach Christophe Galtier told L'Equipe on Tuesday he was stepping down as coach of Lille two days after winning the Ligue 1 title.
"I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here," he told the French sports daily.
Galtier, who was appointed in 2017, says he has received job offers from clubs including Nice and Lyon in France and Serie A's Napoli.
The Marseille-born 54-year-old said he was moving on to avoid "falling into a routine".
"I feel now is the moment," he said.
Galtier engineered a turnaround in Lille's fortunes after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa midway through the 2017-18 season.