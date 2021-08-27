Football star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United as the official statement got released on Friday evening (August 27).

ALSO READ: La Liga giants Real Madrid places new bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

While talks were rife that Ronaldo was set to be acquired by Manchester City, after he made it clear that he isn't willing to stay in Juventus despite his contract ending in less than 12 months, the Cityzens backed out in the last minute from the negotiations and made him eligible to be signed by Manchester United. For the unversed, the elite club jumped in talks with his agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday evening (August 26).

As per reports, Man United will play Juventus €25 million, plus add-ons for attaining the services of Ronaldo.

This comes as a huge surprise for all of Ronaldo's loyalists in the red half of the city, who were left shattered when talks were rife that CR7 was set to don the blue jersey of Man city, United's arch-rival.

As per early estimates, he will be paid a salary of £480,000 a week. The 36-year-old, who is on the last leg of his career, is now returning to his former club which made him a household name during his six-year deal with the Red Devils.

During his previous stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances before he went on to sign La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Earlier, Juventus manager Allegri said Ronaldo had informed him on Thursday of his decision to leave the club.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," he told a news conference.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals.

"He made his choice. Life goes on.”