Football: Sergio Ramos confirms PSG exit after two years; joins Messi in another high-profile outgoing

Spanish football legend Sergio Ramos has confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain after two years in the French capital. The former World Cup winner joins Lionel Messi in another high-profile exit at the club as they close the domestic season on Saturday. The Spaniard had a torrid time in the French capital and struggled with injuries during his spell with the club, having made the switch from Real Madrid in 2021. Mañana será un día especial, mañana diré adiós a otra etapa de mi vida, adiós al @PSG_espanol.

No sé en cuántos lugares uno puede sentirse como en casa pero, sin duda, el PSG, su afición y París han sido uno de ellos para mí. pic.twitter.com/961LqCYvQc — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 2, 2023 × Board confirms Ramos exit "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.

"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

Ramos’ exit from the club could be another setback for French football giants as it could get even worse with speculations suggesting Brazilian star Neymar could also be on the move. Despite heavy investment in the club, they have found it difficult to win the Champions League and have exited the completion in the Round 16 in the last two seasons.

Ramos on the flip side could feature on Saturday against Clermont Foot in their final game of the Ligue One season. The four-time Champions League winner made 57 appearances for PSG and could head to Qatar or Saudi Arabia next.

Ramos' emotional farewell "Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media.

"I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added.

PSG will close their domestic season with the French Ligue One title while they had disappointed in the Coup de France and the Champions League after an early exit. While there are outgoings at the club, there are also possible incomings as well with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio heavily linked with PSG for a summer switch.

