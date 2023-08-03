Football: Punjab FC becomes 12th franchise to join Indian Super League; first to be promoted from I-League

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, August 2, announced Punjab FC as the latest entrant to the top-tier league in Indian football from the upcoming 2023-24 season onwards. Punjab FC became the first club to be promoted into ISL, owing to their title-winning 2022-23 I-League campaign. The addition of Punjab FC sees the count of teams in the ISL rise to 12 for the upcoming season.

Punjab becomes latest inductee

“We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India. It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent, and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab.”

“As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights,” Indian Super League spokesperson said.

The Indian Super League has been a big time success in Indian domestic football and has provided a platform for the top tier. It replaced I-League as India’s top-tier football competition in the 2019-20 season and has been home to world-class talents.

What is ISL’s history?

In nine seasons of the competition, Atlético de Kolkata have been the most successful team with three titles having most recently won in 2020. Chennaiyin came second with two titles in 2015 and 2018. The likes of Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mohan Bagan have won the title once. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties with the game ending 2-2 in regular time.

There have been six teams that have played every season of the ISL with no relegation system in place. The latest season of the ISL will start in October as teams will also compete for a place in the AFC Champions League.

