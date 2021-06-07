Football: PSG president Al-Khelaifi breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stayed buoyant about keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club. He has precluded the chance of Kylian Mbappe leaving on free exchange and claims he won't ever sell the forward in the midst of the consistent theory connecting him to Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been connected with a transition to Real Madrid and Liverpool as he has quite recently a year staying on his present agreement.

Agreement augmentations haven't advanced well, and almost certainly, the club and the player will plunk down after the Euros to begin talks once more.

"I will be clear; Mbappe is going to stay in Paris. We will never sell I'm and he will never leave on a free [transfer]. Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today?"All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract]. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football but to promote Ligue 1, his country, and his capital," Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Yuvraj Singh reveals why India will have "slight disadvantage" in WTC Final vs New Zealand

Real Madrid is required to be occupied in the late spring move window. Real Madrid went trophy-less the previous summer and needed capability upfront and center as they missed the mark in the alliance and cup contests.

Albeit new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is relied upon to hand freedoms to a portion of the players censured by previous chief Zinedine Zidane, the club could sign some new faces this mid-year.

Mbappe's agreement circumstance is probably going to draw in admirers, however not a ton of clubs can bear the cost of his high wages.

Real Madrid also should dispose of a portion of their high workers to oblige Kylian Mbappe without breaking their compensation structure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left clubs in a troublesome monetary circumstance, so notwithstanding Kylian Mbappe's unsafe agreement circumstance, it won't be simply marking him. The Frenchman is additionally drawing in interest from Liverpool, however, it stays not yet clear if their advantage is certified.

Kylian Mbappe scored 27 times in Ligue 1 last season and got the golden boot for the third year in a row.