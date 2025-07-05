/Premier League: Man City defender Kyle Walker joins Burnley

England defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Premier League club Burnley for a reported fee to Manchester City of £5 million ($6.8 million).

The England international, 35, has made 410 appearances in the Premier League and won the competition six times with City, as well as the Champions League.

He spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Serie A side AC Milan, who did not exercise their right to buy him.

Walker's contract at City, whom he joined in 2017, was due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

"I'm delighted to be here," the right-back said in a Burnley statement on Saturday.

"When I spoke to (manager) Scott Parker and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at.

"He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world."

Walker, capped 96 times by England, was not part of City's squad for the Club World Cup and another move had been anticipated.

The deal reunites reunite Walker with Parker, the Burnley boss who was a teammate at Tottenham between 2011 and 2013.