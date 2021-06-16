Football - Premier League 2021-22 schedule announced: Check all the key fixtures

Who will challenge for Man City's Premier League crown next season? Photograph:( AFP )
Premier League on Wednesday announced the full fixtures for the 2021-22 season with the brand new edition of the English top-flight set to kick-start on August 14. Defending champions Manchester City open their season against Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool will take on newly-promoted Norwich City.
Brentford will host Arsenal in the first game-week while Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the London derby. Manchester United lock horns with Leeds United at Old Trafford in what promises to be a thrilling opening round of fixtures.
In the second game-week, Arsenal will take on Chelsea before travelling to Manchester City whereas Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on August 28.
Liverpool will head to Old Trafford on October 23 with the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham scheduled for September 25 and January 15.
