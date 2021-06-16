Football - Premier League 2021-22 schedule announced: Check all the key fixtures

Premier League on Wednesday announced the full fixtures for the 2021-22 season with the brand new edition of the English top-flight set to kick-start on August 14. Defending champions Manchester City open their season against Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool will take on newly-promoted Norwich City.

Brentford will host Arsenal in the first game-week while Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the London derby. Manchester United lock horns with Leeds United at Old Trafford in what promises to be a thrilling opening round of fixtures.

In the second game-week, Arsenal will take on Chelsea before travelling to Manchester City whereas Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on August 28.

Liverpool will head to Old Trafford on October 23 with the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham scheduled for September 25 and January 15.

ALSO READ: Coca Cola loses $4 billion as Cristiano Ronaldo removes soft drink bottles at a presser

The opening weekend games in Premier League 2021-22:

Brentford vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs Aston Villa

The Boxing Day games

Brighton vs Brentford

Burnley vs Everton

Liverpool vs Leeds United

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton vs Watford

The final day games in Premier League 2021-22