Football - Premier League 2021-22 schedule announced: Check all the key fixtures

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jun 16, 2021, 02:07 PM(IST)

Who will challenge for Man City's Premier League crown next season? Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Premier League on Wednesday announced the full fixtures for the 2021-22 season with the brand new edition of the English top-flight set to kick-start on August 14. Defending champions Manchester City open their season against Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool will take on newly-promoted Norwich City.

Premier League on Wednesday announced the full fixtures for the 2021-22 season with the brand new edition of the English top-flight set to kick-start on August 14. Defending champions Manchester City open their season against Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool will take on newly-promoted Norwich City.

Brentford will host Arsenal in the first game-week while Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the London derby. Manchester United lock horns with Leeds United at Old Trafford in what promises to be a thrilling opening round of fixtures.

In the second game-week, Arsenal will take on Chelsea before travelling to Manchester City whereas Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on August 28.

Liverpool will head to Old Trafford on October 23 with the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham scheduled for September 25 and January 15.

ALSO READ: Coca Cola loses $4 billion as Cristiano Ronaldo removes soft drink bottles at a presser

The opening weekend games in Premier League 2021-22:

  • Brentford vs Arsenal
  • Burnley vs Brighton
  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
  • Everton vs Southampton
  • Leicester City vs Wolverhampton
  • Manchester United vs Leeds United
  • Newcastle United vs West Ham United
  • Norwich City vs Liverpool
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
  • Watford vs Aston Villa

The Boxing Day games

  • Brighton vs Brentford
  • Burnley vs Everton
  • Liverpool vs Leeds United
  • Manchester City vs Leicester City
  • Newcastle United vs Manchester United
  • Norwich City vs Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
  • West Ham United vs Southampton
  • Wolverhampton vs Watford

The final day games in Premier League 2021-22

  • Arsenal vs Everton
  • Brentford vs Leeds United
  • Brighton vs West Ham United
  • Burnley vs Newcastle United
  • Chelsea vs Watford
  • Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
  • Leicester City vs Southampton
  • Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
  • Manchester City vs Aston Villa
  • Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Topics

Read in App