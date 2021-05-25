Football: Pep Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year

Pep Guardiola has been named Manager of the Year by the League Manager’s Association. Adapting to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Guardiola guided Manchester City to a third Premier League title in four seasons and a fourth consecutive League Cup.

On Saturday, Guardiola and his players will compete in a first Champions League final in the Club’s history. Voted for by fellow managers, it is the second time the City boss has been awarded the prize, having previously done so in recognition of the 2017/18 Centurions season.

Pep Guardiola: “I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals. “My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be. “This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Pep deserves this award, absolutely. To win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reach the final Champions League final, in the most trying season we’ve ever seen, says everything about his quality as a manager.

“He has shown an outstanding ability to constantly innovate. With the challenges presented by COVID-19, he’s had to adapt to a new way of working. He’s done it brilliantly and our results say everything you need to know. “And it isn’t just the results - the way we have played has been fantastic. The style of football is exactly what we want from a Manchester City team.”