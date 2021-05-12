'CHAMPIONS': Manchester City fans take to streets after Premier League win

Guardiola's message to fans

Guardiola paid tribute to the City fans for their backing in such a difficult period as the country deals with the Covid-19 fall-out.

"It is so important to say a huge thank you to all our fans. In our toughest moments, we couldn't hear the crowd get behind us as usual, but we know they are with us everywhere we go and that has lifted us," he said.

"I promise them we sense their love, we appreciate it and we could not have done what we have done without it. I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away."

(Photograph:AFP)