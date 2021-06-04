Football: 'No one is more sorry for Dybala than me': Lionel Scaloni on the striker's omission

Lionel Scaloni has referred to injury and fitness worries as the explanations behind not picking Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the international squad for the forthcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

In an interview with a Juventus-based website, Lionel Scaloni said he feels frustrated about excluding Dybala from his crew. Nonetheless, Dybala's absence of structure and injury concerns were too gigantic to even consider disregarding. He said:

"There’s no one more sorry for Dybala than me. Paulo is a player that I adore. But we need people who are ready and in a good shape. He had a difficult season, injuries prevented him from playing continuously. He came back too late, among other things in a complicated moment for Juve."

With Dybala out of Argentina's crew for the World Cup Qualifiers, it is safe to expect that Lionel Scaloni won't pick the 27-year-old forward for the impending Copa America all things considered.

Regardless of not picking Dybala in his squad, Scaloni said that he had the freedom to pick a 26-man Argentina crew he would have chosen the assailant as he actually rates the Juventus forward rather exceptionally. Scaloni added:

“If we had 26 players I would have brought him, but faced with such a narrow and complicated list we had to make this decision. But his value remains out of the question. I hope he’ll soon recover his form and return to the national team."

Lionel Scaloni is dazzled by the number of Argentine players who are right now playing in Italy's first class. Scaloni accepts that Serie A will be an extraordinary way to quantify the footballing nature of Argentinians as there are such large numbers of them playing in Italy. Scaloni said:

"As an Argentine, I can tell you that the Italian championship is always a point of reference for me. In Italy, we have many Argentines who perform at a good level and that’s why we call them, in addition to the fact that all of us on the staff are attracted by the model and culture of Serie A."

Serie A has a gigantic measure of Argentinian ability available to it. Alongside Paulo Dybala, the association additionally has energizing players like Rodrigo de Paul and Cristian Romero who are at present a piece of the Argentina crew.

