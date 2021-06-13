Football- 'No obvious underlying cardiac fault', says Eriksen's former cardiologist

Midfielder Christian Eriksen on Saturday was hospitalised after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. His former cardiologist from the time when he used to play for Tottenham Hotspurs has said that the player had no prior heart issues.

Inter Milan player, who was playing for his international side in the Euro 2020, collapsed in the 42nd minute after a throw-in. He regained consciousness after receiving a cardiac massage treatment on the pitch.

The officials later confirmed that the player was stable and awake. Dr Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London said Eriksen had returned normal tests since 2013. However, Eriksen collapsing raised several concerns.

"I thought, 'Oh my God? Is there something there that we didn't see?' But I have looked at all the test results and everything looked perfect," Sharma told The Mail on Sunday.

"From the day we signed him, it was my job to screen him and we tested him every year. So certainly his tests up to 2019 were completely normal, with no obvious underlying cardiac fault. I can vouch for that because I did the tests."

Fabrice Muamba, a former Bolton Wanderers midfielder, who too collapsed on the pitch in an FA Cup match in 2012 due to cardiac arrest said that Eriksen's incident brought back some painful memories.

"It brought back stuff that I have put down in me, this emotion that's down there. To watch it from that distance and not know what was going to happen," Muamba told the BBC.

"It was scary, but credit to the medical staff. They have done an amazing job on Christian. I like how his teammates got together to protect him.

"I hope things turn out to be OK for him. I hope he will come through."