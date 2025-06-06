/Nations League: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams dazzle as Spain beat France in nine goal thriller

Spain starlets Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams dazzled as La Roja beat France 5-4 in a thriller in Stuttgart on Thursday, to set up a Nations League final with Portugal.

Yamal bagged a brace while Williams scored and provided an assist as the two wingers cut France's makeshift defence to ribbons.

Mikel Merino and Pedri were also on the scoresheet for the Euro 2024 champions.

Kylian Mbappe netted a second-half penalty, but Spain were 5-1 up and cruising, before Les Bleus suddenly woke up as their opponents took their foot off the pedal.

France's three late goals -- a Rayan Cherki screamer, a Spain own goal and a stoppage time strike from Randal Kolo Muani -- were not enough.

Yamal, still just 17, said Spain "deserved to win."

"It was a great game -- at the end it was a little too close, but we played very well," he added.

Spain held on to book an all-Iberian Nations League final against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Sunday in Munich, while France will face hosts Germany in Stuttgart for the bronze medal, earlier in the day.

A smiling goalscorer Merino told DAZN: "It was a crazy game. Not the best game for the coaches -- nobody wants to concede so many goals -- but an amazing game for the fans.

"We're going to remember this one for a long time."

Returning to Germany where they won the European Championship in dominant fashion a year ago, Spain seem an even more complete team, despite their late fadeout.

France coach Didier Deschamps said "it's a mixed bag."

"Not everything can be thrown in the rubbish bin... but I'm not leaving with a smile," he added.

France dangerous, Spain efficient

France were more dangerous in the opening stages, with Deschamps electing to channel his attack through Ousmane Dembele rather than Mbappe.

Dembele, fresh from Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph, created an early chance for Mbappe, but the Real Madrid superstar wasted it, electing to pass rather than shoot when one-on-one with the 'keeper.

Minutes later, Spain escaped again as Theo Hernandez's long-range effort shaved the top of the crossbar.

Spain made France pay soon after, when Williams and Oyarzabal, La Roja's two goalscorers in the Euro 2024 final, linked up with 22 minutes played.

After a tear down the right, Yamal threaded it to Oyarzabal, who held off three defenders with his back to goal before finding Williams, who rifled his shot into the top of the net.

Spain grabbed full hold of the match just three minutes later when Oyarzabal dinked the French defence, allowing Merino to collect and hammer past an off-balance Maignan.

France had the better chances later in the half, with Dembele finding space in the box three times only to blast straight at a grateful Unai Simon.

Just before half-time, the narrowest of offsides robbed Spain of what would have been an incredible third.

In a clearly rehearsed free-kick play, Yamal found Martin Zubimendi behind the lines, who cut it back for Huijsen.

The second-half played out line the first, with France missing two big chances before Spain again scored a quick-fire double.

With 54 minutes played, Yamal won and converted a penalty, taking the ball from Williams before calmly slotting home.

France were reeling but Spain's starlets had no sympathy, Williams setting up Pedri for a fourth just one minute later.

Mbappe won and converted a penalty with 59 minutes played but Yamal stepped up again to snuff out French hopes of an unlikely comeback, scoring Spain's fifth with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Spain made four changes a their thoughts turned to Sunday, allowing France to score two late consolation goals.

Substitute Cherki scored a long-range effort on debut and then France forced Spain into conceding an own goal through Daniel Vivian.

Kolo Muani's header came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to cut the deficit to one, but France had left their comeback too late, as Spain held on.

