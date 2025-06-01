/Luis Enrique pays heartfelt tribute to late daughter Xana after PSG lift maiden Champions League title

It is almost 10 years ago when one of the most iconic post-match pictures in the Champions League final made headlines as then-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique posed with his daughter Xana. The picture taken in the German capital Berlin after Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Juventus made headlines as the Enqriue family was seen over the moon. However, 10 years on from that picture, the Enrique family, in another German city had one more heartwarming moment after Paris Saint-Germain lifted their maiden Champions League title in Munich as they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0.

Enrique pays heartfelt tribute to late daughter

In what has been an emotional last few years, that joy in 2015 was deeply overshadowed by the passing away of Enrique’s daughter Xana. Suffering from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, Xana passed away in 2019 at the mere age of nine leaving memories of her famous pitch invasion in 2015. She along with her father Luis posed with the Champions League trophy and planted a Barca flag on the turf in Berlin.

10 years on from that moment, Enrique took a moment and put on a T-shirt right after PSG’s 5-0 win over Inter which showed Xana's triumphant moment in 2015. A few minutes later the PSG ultras unfurled a gigantic tifo showing the same photo as the internet captured one of the heartwarming gestures witnessed after a Champions League final.

PSG make light work of Inter

It took only 12 minutes for PSG to open the scoring in the final as former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi converted from a Doue square ball. The lead was quickly doubled seven minutes later as Doue turned goal scorer to help PSG assert their dominance over the contest. Luis Enrique's side would then hold on to the lead until half time.

The second half did not bring joy to the faces of Inter Milan fans as PSG continued to dominate the final third. Doue scored the third goal of the match in the 63rd minute having already become the youngest scorer in a Champions League final since 2004. While one hand was already on the Champions League trophy, winter signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and second half substitute Senny Mayulu made it 5-0 to PSG.