Football: Lionel Messi becomes newest addition to Inter Miami squad, fans unable to hold in their excitement

Not even the pouring rain could spoil the party as fans celebrated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami welcome party on Sunday (July 16) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the new face of Major League Soccer (MLS) was introduced to a packed stadium.

"Vamos a disfrutar mucho, la vamos a pasar bien y van a pasar cosas lindas." - Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/zEhzbnugXG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023 ×

Messi, seven months removed from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, was presented to fans during a glitzy event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium.