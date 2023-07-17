Football: Lionel Messi becomes newest addition to Inter Miami squad, fans unable to hold in their excitement
Not even the pouring rain could spoil the party as fans celebrated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami welcome party on Sunday (July 16) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the new face of Major League Soccer (MLS) was introduced to a packed stadium.
"Vamos a disfrutar mucho, la vamos a pasar bien y van a pasar cosas lindas." - Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/zEhzbnugXG— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023
Messi, seven months removed from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, was presented to fans during a glitzy event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium.
After being introduced, the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner walked toward midfield along a spotlight-lined catwalk wearing a T-shirt and jeans and was presented with his No. 10 shirt before addressing the crowd with a few brief remarks in Spanish.
Messi, 36, was then joined on the field by his wife and three children where they posed for photos before more fireworks lit up the night sky.
The event was being held a day after Inter Miami announced that Messi signed a contract that will keep him with the club through 2025. Messi will be available to make his debut on Friday in a Leagues Cup fixture against Mexico's Cruz Azul.
