Football: Barcelona President Joan Laporta under investigation for suspected bribery case
Story highlights
Barcelona, the 27-time Spanish champions, have been fighting off accusations for months and deny any wrongdoing.
Barcelona, the 27-time Spanish champions, have been fighting off accusations for months and deny any wrongdoing.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been charged as part of the investigation into alleged bribes paid to referees, a Spanish court said on Wednesday (Oct 18). The club itself and two of its former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, as well as the former head of Spain's referee's body, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, and his son have already been charged.
Laporta has been charged in relation to his first spell as president of Barcelona from 2003 to 2010.
In his report published on Wednesday, the judge leading the investigation said, in his opinion, Laporta could not benefit from the statute of limitations because of the seriousness of the accusations.
trending now
Negreira allegedly earned over seven million euros ($7.5 million) from Barcelona between 2001 and 2018, through companies supposedly producing refereeing reports for the club.
Barcelona, the 27-time Spanish champions, have been fighting off accusations for months and deny any wrongdoing.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.