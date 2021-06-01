Football: Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid have 'paralysed themselves' - Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin opened up on a joint statement conveyed by Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona following the European Super League catastrophe.

In a statement, the three groups who are yet part of the ESL have come out and talked about their aims to play in the Champions League.

As indicated by Aleksander Ceferin, it is an abnormal choice to play in the two competitions without a moment's delay. Addressing Sky Sports Italia, Aleksander Ceferin said:

"For me what is strange is that you publish you are still part of the Super League and then you send a letter applying to play in the Champions League. So you are in Super League but play Champions League. It's quite hard to understand what they mean."

Ceferin has proposed that these groups look for a gathering with UEFA first.

"They should call us, send us a letter, ask for a meeting. They just sent some press releases saying they want to have a dialogue. It's quite a strange approach."

Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona are the lone 3 sides to in any case be a piece of the European Super League. The best six Premier League sides, alongside Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid, pulled out of the competition following a reaction from fans and media the same.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has affirmed that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will all face disciplinary action in the event that they actually persevere with the possibility of the European Super League. In any case, in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, he didn't make reference to what disciplinary activity the clubs would confront.

Ceferin added: "Our disciplinary committee is independent so the moment they start to work on a case, I don't have a reach or information there. I don't know when, if or how the sanctions would be."

Ceferin has additionally demanded that they are not hesitant to prosecute the matter.

"We are not afraid of those things. If the courts decide one way or another we have to be honest and work for football, which those clubs are not."

He believes that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are contending in the European Super League for their own advantage and it won't improve football in any capacity. Aleksander Ceferin has blamed the three clubs for 'paralyzing' European football because of their eagerness.

Notwithstanding, Real Madrid, alongside Juventus and Barcelona, delivered a joint explanation blaming UEFA for 'flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice'.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a major promoter of the European Super League, which implies that the discussion encompassing the breakaway group isn't kicking the bucket at any point in the near future.

