Football: Arsenal make improved verbal offer worth £60million for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Arsenal have made an improved bid of £60 million for Chelsea star forward Kai Havertz as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Premier League. Arsenal who are in the hunt for a recognised striker face competition from Real Madrid for the signing of the star, however, the interest from the Spanish giants is not concrete at the moment. It is reported that the package is worth a guaranteed £ 55 million while the remaining amount will come as an add-on bonus if the player fulfills certain targets with Arsenal in the course of the season.

Expectation around Kai Havertz deal is to get the agreement done this week — after the international break. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Arsenal hope to get green light from Chelsea as five year deal is already agreed with Kai.



Arsenal hope to get green light from Chelsea as five year deal is already agreed with Kai. Indicated fee to get the deal done is around £65m.

Chelsea to fund Pochettino's transfer plans

As things stand, Chelsea will look to raise money in the transfer window before they look for incomings for new manager Mauricio Pochettino. With two years left on his contract, the club will be aware that this transfer window could see them coup a big transfer fee rather than selling next season or losing him for free in 2025. Havertz has played a key role for Chelsea in recent times and scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in 2021.