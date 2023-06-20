Football: Arsenal make improved verbal offer worth £60million for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz
Chelsea will lose a certain amount on Havertz having acquired his services for £70million in 2020. It reported that the deal will be guaranteed £ 55 million which will have add-on clauses which Chelsea will receive when certain targets are reached by the player.
Arsenal have made an improved bid of £60 million for Chelsea star forward Kai Havertz as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Premier League. Arsenal who are in the hunt for a recognised striker face competition from Real Madrid for the signing of the star, however, the interest from the Spanish giants is not concrete at the moment. It is reported that the package is worth a guaranteed £ 55 million while the remaining amount will come as an add-on bonus if the player fulfills certain targets with Arsenal in the course of the season.
Expectation around Kai Havertz deal is to get the agreement done this week — after the international break. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023
Arsenal hope to get green light from Chelsea as five year deal is already agreed with Kai.
Indicated fee to get the deal done is around £65m. pic.twitter.com/Z9fBsCunfC
Chelsea to fund Pochettino's transfer plans
As things stand, Chelsea will look to raise money in the transfer window before they look for incomings for new manager Mauricio Pochettino. With two years left on his contract, the club will be aware that this transfer window could see them coup a big transfer fee rather than selling next season or losing him for free in 2025. Havertz has played a key role for Chelsea in recent times and scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in 2021.
The West London club will lose a certain amount on Havertz having acquired his services for £70million in 2020. So far he has made 139 appearances for the West London club and scored 32 times having signed from Bayer Leverkusen. It reported that the deal will be guaranteed £ 55 million which will see certain add-on clauses which Chelsea will receive when certain targets are reached by the player.
Arsenal’s interest in Declan Rice
Havertz, however, won’t be the only player that could make his switch across the town of London as Arsenal are also interested in signing West Ham United star Declan Rice. A reported deal worth £ 90 million is tabled by the Gunners as they look to sign the Hammers captain. Rice recently captained West Ham to their first trophy in 43 years as he helped the side win the UEFA Conference League at the start of the month.
A move to the North of the English capital will see him join a host of players who have made the switch across the divide. Players like Olivier Giroud, David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Willian are recent examples of players who have played for both Chelsea and Arsenal.
