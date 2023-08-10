Fire breaks out at Eden Gardens during renovation work for ODI World Cup

Fire broke out at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 9 evening as it prepares to get ready for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Home of Bengal Cricket, Eden Gardens is witnessing a major overhaul as it prepares for the mega event in October. The incident happened late at night while there were no casualties in the incident. Eden Gardens will host one semifinal, possibly India vs Pakistan in the ODI World Cup if they meet in the last four stage.

Fire breaks out at Eden Gardens

In a shocking incident late Wednesday evening, a reported short circuit may have resulted in the fire in one of the dressing rooms. The stadium is under renovation work for the ODI World Cup when the incident occurred. It is also reported that there was no big damage but the administration has taken a serious note of the incident. The fire-fighting department was immediately called to the incident place to avoid further catastrophe. A few belongings lying in the dressing room were damaged and no one was in direct contact with the fire.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is yet to break silence on the incident but is determined to get the venue ready by September 15. The CAB is thought to be in contact with the officials regarding the cause of the fire and will take all the necessary steps to avoid any further damage. The venue has been certified by ICC and is satisfied with the stadium preparations. The ICC committee was in India last week and inspected all the venues for the main event and warm up of the World Cup.

Action at Eden Gardens

Kolkata will host five matches in the ODI World Cup and will be used as India’s venue for the semifinal if they end up facing Pakistan. The venue will host India vs South Africa on Sunday, November 5 in a blockbuster contest. Other prominent matches to take place include England vs Pakistan, Netherlands vs Bangladesh, and Pakistan vs Bangladesh. The first match at the venue will take place on Saturday, October 28.

