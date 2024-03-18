‘Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu’- Here’s how social media reacted to RCB’s maiden WPL title win

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finally ended their trophy drought.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, they have won a trophy – a Women’s Premier League title as Smriti Mandhana-led women’s team defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a one-sided WPL final in Delhi on Sunday (March 17). From former RCB IPL legend Chris Gayle to the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell, who plays in the middle order for the franchise, everyone reacted to RCB’s maiden title win at any level.

Molineux triggers Delhi’s collapse

After the start the home side got in the final, with Captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma adding 64 for the first wicket inside eight overs, Delhi looked like putting up a huge total on the board. RCB’s Molineux, however, had different plans.

The left-arm orthodox spinner made inroads in her first over by picking three wickets, including Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey. Asha Sobhana picked two wickets in the middle overs before Shreyanka Patil bagged Lanning (trapped in the front earlier) and later returned with three wickets in the end to end DC’s innings on just 113.

Mandhana, Perry see RCB home

Captain Smriti Mandhana scored 31 while her opening partner Sophie Devine slammed 32 as RCB remained in the driver’s seat from the word go.