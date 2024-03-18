‘Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu’- Here’s how social media reacted to RCB’s maiden WPL title win
For the first time across all competitions in men's IPL or women's WPL, RCB has won a trophy.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore finally ended their trophy drought.
For the first time in the franchise’s history, they have won a trophy – a Women’s Premier League title as Smriti Mandhana-led women’s team defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a one-sided WPL final in Delhi on Sunday (March 17). From former RCB IPL legend Chris Gayle to the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell, who plays in the middle order for the franchise, everyone reacted to RCB’s maiden title win at any level.
Molineux triggers Delhi’s collapse
After the start the home side got in the final, with Captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma adding 64 for the first wicket inside eight overs, Delhi looked like putting up a huge total on the board. RCB’s Molineux, however, had different plans.
The left-arm orthodox spinner made inroads in her first over by picking three wickets, including Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey. Asha Sobhana picked two wickets in the middle overs before Shreyanka Patil bagged Lanning (trapped in the front earlier) and later returned with three wickets in the end to end DC’s innings on just 113.
Mandhana, Perry see RCB home
Captain Smriti Mandhana scored 31 while her opening partner Sophie Devine slammed 32 as RCB remained in the driver’s seat from the word go.
After both departed, Ellyse Perry completed the formalities with her unbeaten 35 as RCB completed the chase in the final over to lift their maiden WPL title.
Let’s look at some of the social media reactions -
You beauty @RCBTweets 👏👏👏👏👏👏 🏆 #WPL2024— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 17, 2024
RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu. #WPLFinal @dafabet 🙌🏿— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 17, 2024
Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 17, 2024
Shreyanka Patil was five years old when RCB played their first game, and somehow she's still won a title for them before Virat Kohli has— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 17, 2024
The RCB brand is strong and popular, with a large fan base and several high profile players across mens and women’s teams. Good to see Smriti Mandhana’s team win the #WPL2024 title. 🫅 👸 👏🏻— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 17, 2024
Brilliant from @RCBTweets to turn things around on such a big day. And congratulations to the fans who have stood by their teams for so long. It was an absolutely fabulous #TataWPL. It is here to stay and nothing could have been better for the women's game.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2024
Fantastic tournament .. Well deserved win for @RCBTweets !! Now can the Men do the double !!! This could be the year … https://t.co/1yjDWD3wFo— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 17, 2024
18 🤝 18— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2024
📸: JioCinema pic.twitter.com/0SDwzLHvRM
Breaking the G̷l̷a̷s̷s̷ ceiling and how! 🙌Congratulations @RCBTweets 🥳#WPL2024 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 17, 2024
Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners. #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/hbXOfQdZn9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2024
Many congratulations to RCB on becoming deserving winners of the WPL. Has been fantastic to see the crowd support throughout and has been a wonderful tournament. #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/oiwoQWeUn2— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 17, 2024
Girls have done it for RCB @wplt20 👏💥 Can the boys turn it around this year and win their maiden @IPL titles ?? All eyes will be on @imVkohli & @Gmaxi_32— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 17, 2024
Meanwhile, IPL 2024 begins on March 22 in Chennai, with CSK and RCB playing the curtain raiser.