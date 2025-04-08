In a landmark collaboration, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the FIFA Innovation team have released a new guide aimed at supporting the development of dual sport synthetic turf pitches suitable for both hockey and grassroots football.

Advertisment

Synthetic turf has long been the surface of choice for hockey and is increasingly valued in football for its durability and all-weather playability. For many communities, especially at grassroots and school levels, multi-sport fields are a practical and essential solution.

At the elite level, both FIH and FIFA have established specific turf standards tailored to their respective sports. However, the growing need for multi-use fields has led to joint efforts exploring whether modern, environmentally-conscious turf systems can meet the demands of both sports.

Also Read: IPL 2025: PBKS' Priyansh Arya slams second-fastest century by an Indian batter against CSK

Advertisment

The result is the newly published “Dualsport Pitches for Football and Hockey – Performance and Construction Guidelines”. This comprehensive document merges FIFA’s Basic field certification criteria with the updated FIH multi-sport category, offering guidance on turf performance, durability, and construction for dual-use pitches. It also outlines field layouts, dimensions, and certification processes.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said, “It’s fantastic to see FIH and FIFA Innovation working together to support grassroots football and hockey. This guide will be an invaluable resource for millions of young players globally. I’m deeply grateful to FIFA and President Gianni Infantino for this partnership.”

Hockey India boosts player welfare

Advertisment

In a strong show of commitment to player welfare, Hockey India has deployed additional support staff—including a physiotherapist and a masseuse—at the ongoing 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The decision, planned last year, aims to provide timely medical attention and recovery support for athletes, especially with 31 national team players participating.

Prominent Indian players such as Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak, and Gurjant Singh are in action at the tournament. Given the high physical demands of the competition, this move ensures national players continue to receive the professional-level care they’re accustomed to.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton welcomed the initiative, highlighting its role in preventing injuries and maintaining peak performance, especially ahead of the FIH Pro League. Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of consistent player care.