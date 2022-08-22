FIFA's ban on AIFF likely to be lifted soon as Supreme Court dissolves CoA

FIFA's ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) can be lifted soon after the Supreme Court of India on Monday (August 22) dissolved the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to hand back the charge to the current administration of the board led by acting general secretary Sunando Dhar.

FIFA had imposed a ban on AIFF due to third-party interference last week and said it won't lift the ban until the board's administration is once again completely in charge of the national football body and the CoA is repealed. FIFA's key demand has now been met by the AIFF after CoA's dismissal by the Supreme Court.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Supreme Court of India bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud passed an oral order on Monday demanding the CoA to hand over the baton back to the AIFF administration. “The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting secretary general exclusively," the SC bench said.

"As a consequence, the CoA will cease to be in charge," the bench added confirming CoA's ouster from AIFF. The SC had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators to run the daily affairs at AIFF after dismissing former president Praful Patel, who illegally continued to hold his position despite completing three four-years terms.

However, FIFA has a strict stance against third-party interference in the running of a national football federation. The world governing body issued a warning to the AIFF after CoA's appointment before imposing a ban last week. However, the Supreme Court's latest order can see FIFA revoke its ban on Indian football.

FIFA had said it will lift the ban on AIFF only after the ‘repeal of the CoA mandate in full’ and when the board's administration is fully in charge of its day-to-day affairs. FIFA's ban has already had a catastrophic impact on Indian clubs as Gokulam Kerala's women's team was last week ruled out of the AFC Club Championship due to the ban.

The ban has also impacted other Indian clubs and the national teams as they have been barred from participating in any international tournaments. As it stands, India have also been stripped off the hosting rights for the upcoming FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup which was scheduled to be hosted by the country later this year.