FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi to achieve major milestone in Argentina's opener vs Saudi Arabia

The action continues in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Tuesday (November 22) with as many as three games on the cards. Lionel Messi will be seen in action as Argentina will open their campaign versus Saudi Arabia, in Group C, at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. All eyes will be on superstar Messi as the 35-year-old will aim to start off well in what is most likely to be his last World Cup appearance.

As Messi will step on to the ground, the Argentinian will become the first player from his country to feature in as many as five separate World Cups. Earlier, both Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano had appeared in four world cups each.

Talking about Messi, the veteran will be eager to make the most of this edition of the World Cup, in Qatar, which is set to be his last in the mega event's history. Last year, he won his first international trophy by leading Argentina to the Copa America title, with a win over Brazil, and will now aim to move past the missed opportunity in the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

In the 2018 edition, Argentina ended their campaign in the Round of 16. In Qatar 2022, they are placed in Group C along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Argentina World Cup 2022 Final Squad