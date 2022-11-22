Qatar World Cup: FIFA rejects Belgium's away shirts due to word 'Love'

FIFA has rejected the Belgium soccer team's away strip because of the word "Love" in the collar, a spokesperson for the Red Devils said on Monday. The design of the shirt, which includes a rainbow-coloured trim, was inspired by the fireworks of Belgian's famous music festival Tomorrowland and stands for diversity, equality and inclusivity. However, Belgium spokesperson Stefan Van Loock said FIFA was rejecting the shirt not because of the colours, which are typically linked to LGBTQ+, but because of the commercial link to Tomorrowland.

The festival's logo is incorporated in the "o" of "Love". Belgium's warm-up shirt was also rejected by FIFA because of its references to Tomorrowland, he said. FIFA is allowing Belgium to play with the away shirts if the word "Love" on the etiquette is taped over but Van Loock said the Red Devils will play the first three games in their main red shirt regardless. The away shirts are a new design and were introduced in September. Since then, Belgium played in them in several UEFA Nations League games.

Also read: Argentine reporter shockingly robbed on air during FIFA World Cup in Qatar