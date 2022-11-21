Argentine reporter shockingly robbed on air during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been marred with several controversies off the field with the host nation being at the center of criticism from all corners over their treatment of migrant workers and human rights violations. Questions have also been raised on security in Qatar despite the country having strong rules in place against crime.

Days after a Danish reporter was threatened by Qatari authorities on live TV, an Argentine reporter was shockingly robbed while being on air in Doha. The incident happened post the conclusion of the opening ceremony of the World Cup which was followed by the opening clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was reporting live from the Corniche area in Doha when someone stole her handbag. Her handbag reportedly consisted of money and some useful documents. Soon after the robbery, Metzger took up the matter with the Qatari police and was offered a rather bizarre response.

🇶🇦 • ULTIMA HORA: Periodista argentina Dominique Metzger sufrió un acto de robo en Qatar durante su cobertura del mundial. Comentó que las autoridades qataríes le preguntaron qué hacer con el ladrón cuando lo atrapen. @estreyaystar pic.twitter.com/kIBUePlObA — BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlerts_ES) November 20, 2022 ×

Metzger revealed she went to report the incident to the police where she was asked what sort of punishment would she like the robber to face when he is caught. She was asked if she wanted the man to be deported or a prison sentence, to which the Argentine reporter responded by saying that she only wanted her stolen items back safely.

"I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him," said the Argentine reporter.

"What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?" - she added.

Earlier, a Danish reporter was interrupted by Qatari authorities on live TV. The World Cup organisers later issues an apology and confirmed the interruption was a mistake and that an apology was made to the broadcaster for the incident.