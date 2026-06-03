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FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's why Switzerland's star Breel Embolo was blocked from boarding team flight to US

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 08:23 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 08:23 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's why Switzerland's star Breel Embolo was blocked from boarding team flight to US

Switzerland's Breel Embolo Photograph: (AFP)

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Breel Embolo’s World Cup travel plans hit a late snag after US authorities placed his previously approved ESTA under review

Switzerland's World Cup preparations have been hit by an unexpected setback after star forward Breel Embolo was unable to travel to the United States with the rest of the national squad. The 29-year-old was scheduled to fly from Zurich to Los Angeles alongside his teammates, but a last-minute issue with his travel authorization prevented him from boarding.

According to the Swiss Football Federation (ASF), Embolo's Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) had initially been approved. However, officials were informed shortly before departure that the authorization had been placed under further review by US authorities.

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The federation said it is working closely with the relevant agencies and remains hopeful that the striker will be able to join the squad within the next 24 hours. No specific reason has been provided for the review, leaving questions over the delay just days before Switzerland begins its World Cup campaign. Embolo, who scored in Switzerland's recent 4-1 friendly victory over Jordan, is expected to play a key role for the national team at the tournament. His absence from the team's departure has added an unexpected layer of uncertainty as preparations enter their final stage.

Who is Breel Embolo?

Breel Embolo is a Swiss professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Rennes and the Switzerland national team. Born in Cameroon, he is known for his strength, speed, and clinical finishing. Embolo has been an important player for Switzerland on the international stage, consistently contributing with his attacking prowess and versatility in the final third.

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Embolo made his senior debut for Switzerland in 2015 and has since earned more than 85 international caps. One of the most memorable moments of his international career came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored the decisive goal in Switzerland’s 1–0 victory over his birth nation, Cameroon.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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