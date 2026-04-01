/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Four-time winners Italy fail to qualify third consecutive time

Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup as a play-off defeat on penalties to Bosnia and Hercegovina on Tuesday meant the Azzurri will not go to this year's tournament in North America, while Turkey, the Czech Republic and Sweden all secured their places at the finals. Italy have won the World Cup four times, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and will once again have to watch from afar as the field is expanded to 48 teams in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bosnia won 4-1 in the shoot-out in Zenica after their play-off final finished 1-1 at the end of extra time, with Sandro Tonali the only Italy player to score from the spot as Francesco Pio Esposito blazed their first penalty over and Bryan Cristante smashed his kick against the crossbar.

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Moise Kean had given Gennaro Gattuso's Italy the lead on 15 minutes, but they were reduced to 10 men when Alessandro Bastoni was shown a straight red card late in the first half.

Bosnia equalised on 79 minutes through Haris Tabakovic, and with no further goals in extra time the tie was decided on penalties.

"I don't think the boys deserved to suffer such a blow," said Gattuso. "It's difficult to digest."

Ranked 66th in the world, Bosnia finished second in qualifying Group H behind Austria before beating Wales on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Their only previous World Cup appearance came in 2014. Now they go into Group B at this year's tournament along with Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

The 2014 edition is the last time Italy qualified. They went out in the group stage, like in 2010. They have not won a World Cup knockout game since they last lifted the trophy in 2006.

In 2018 they failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off final to Sweden, and they also missed out in 2022 after losing a play-off to North Macedonia.

Kosovo dream over

Turkey qualified as Kerem Akturkoglu's 53rd-minute goal secured a 1-0 win in Kosovo, shattering their hosts' dream of appearing at the tournament for the first time.

It will be Turkey's first appearance at a World Cup since reaching the semi-finals in 2002. Vincenzo Montella's team will go into Group D along with co-hosts the United States, Paraguay and Australia.

Montella's side are ranked 22nd in the world but this will only be Turkey's third ever appearance at the World Cup -- they went to the 1954 tournament before coming third 24 years ago in South Korea and Japan.

"We achieved our dreams. The World Cup is the pinnacle in this profession," Montella told UEFA.com.

Kosovo, ranked 78th, were targeting a first ever World Cup appearance, having only been accepted as FIFA members a decade ago.

Gyokeres heroics, Danes denied

Sweden recovered from a desperate performance in the group stage of qualifying to secure their place at the finals in dramatic fashion.

Having beaten Ukraine 3-1 in last week's semi-final, they edged Poland 3-2 in Stockholm, with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scoring an 88th-minute winner.

Earlier, Sweden had twice taken the lead only to be pegged back, with Anthony Elanga's opener on 20 minutes cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski, only for Gustaf Lagerbielke to put the hosts back in front before half-time.

Karol Swiderski got Poland's second early in the second half, but Gyokeres forced the ball over the line after a frantic goalmouth scramble late on.

They finished bottom of qualifying Group B without a win, but secured a play-off spot thanks to their performances in the UEFA Nations League.

Now coached by Englishman Graham Potter, they will go into Group F at the World Cup along with the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

The Czech Republic matched Bosnia's achievement by qualifying thanks to back-to-back shoot-out victories, as they followed their success against Ireland last week by defeating Denmark 3-1 on penalties in Prague.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Pavel Sulc firing the hosts ahead only for Joachim Andersen to head the Danes level.

Ladislav Krejci then put the Czechs back in front in extra time, but Kasper Hogh made it 2-2.

However, Denmark converted just one of their four penalties, with Rasmus Hojlund, Anders Dreyer and Mathias Jensen all failing from the spot as the Czechs qualify for a first World Cup since 2006.