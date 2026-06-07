/World Cup 2026: Four dead as Mexico's historic Round of 16 qualification turns fatal

After Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 in their Round of 32 fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, nearly a million people took to the streets in the capital city to celebrate the country’s first knockout stage win in 40 years. While that gathering was meant to mark Mexico's historic feat, it turned fatal following the deaths of four fans.

Per the reports, Mexico City’s department of health confirmed that during the early hours of Wednesday (Jul 1), the emergency teams had attended to three unconscious people at different locations around Paseo de la Reforma, the emblematic boulevard along which ​giant screens had been set up showing the match.

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While the health authority confirmed that a 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man received advanced revival efforts but died of suffocation, a third person, a 48-year-old woman, later died in hospital also due to choking. They later also reported a fourth casualty – a man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital after suffering from severe seizures and ​gastrointestinal bleeding. He died of a cardiac arrest soon after.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

This tragedy occurred after fireworks during Mexico’s celebration created panic among countless fans who ran into each other, leading to the deaths of four people.

Mexico to face England in the Round of 16

Following Mexico’s first World Cup knockout win since 1986 over Ecuador at the iconic Mexico City Stadium, they awaited the winner of the England vs DR Congo match to determine their Round of 16 opponent.



That match, however, ended with the former world champions narrowly winning 2-1, thanks to a brace from their captain and star striker, Harry Kane. Perhaps the best world number 9 at the moment, Kane struck twice within the span of 11 minutes to seal a clinical win for his country.



Trailing behind (0-1) till the 75th minute, England needed a hero and found one in their captain, who equalised through a header. Kane, however, kept his best for the last, as he breached the gritty Congo defence to find the back of the net in the 86th minute. That strike sealed England’s fate as they won and qualified for the Round of 16.

