/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ellyes' own goal takes tournament tally to record-equalling 12

Ellyes Skhiri’s own goal in Tunisia’s 3-1 loss to the Netherlands brought the total number of own goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 12, matching the record for the most in a single men’s World Cup. The previous record was set during the 2018 tournament in Russia. During the match, Tunisia captain Skhiri accidentally put Denzel Dumfries’ low cross into his own net in the third minute of Thursday’s Group F match in Kansas City. The early goal helped the Netherlands secure a win and finish top of the group without losing a game.

The tournament has seen an unusually high number of own goals. According to Opta, 12 of the 66 own goals in men’s World Cup history have come in this edition alone, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the overall total.

The first own goal of the tournament came when Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla scored into his own net against the United States.

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Other players who have scored own goals include Switzerland’s Miro Muheim, Qatar’s Mohamed Manai and Mahmud Abunada, Egypt’s Mohamed Hany, Iraq’s Aymen Hussein, Jordan’s Yazan Al-Arab, Australia’s Cameron Burgess, Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Al-Tambakti, Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Tunisia’s Skhiri.

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Hussein also scored for Iraq in the same match against Norway, becoming only the third player in men’s World Cup history to score both an own goal and a goal for his own team in a single game.

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Qatar have joined Bulgaria (1966) and Russia (2018) as the only teams to score two own goals in a single men’s World Cup.

Overall, Mexico have scored the most own goals in World Cup history with four, while France have benefited the most, with opponents scoring six own goals against them.

The first-ever World Cup own goal was scored by Mexico’s 18-year-old defender Manuel Rosas during a 3-0 defeat to Chile at the inaugural tournament in 1930.