/German football legend Oliver Kahn joins Zee5 star-studded expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to captivate football fans across the globe, Zee5 is enhancing the viewing experience for audiences in India with extensive tournament coverage. From live match streaming and tactical analysis to match highlights and exclusive football programming, the platform aims to deliver an immersive World Cup experience throughout the tournament.

To strengthen its expert coverage, Zee5 has welcomed legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to its FIFA World Cup 2026 panel. Widely known as "The Wall" and "Der Titan" (The Titan), Kahn is regarded as one of football's greatest goalkeepers, celebrated for his leadership, commanding presence, and remarkable consistency.

Kahn represented Germany between 1995 and 2006, earning 86 international caps and captaining the national team to the FIFA World Cup 2002 final. His exceptional performances during that tournament made history, as he became the only goalkeeper to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. He also received recognition as the competition's outstanding goalkeeper. Beyond his achievements with Germany, Kahn enjoyed a legendary club career with Bayern Munich, winning numerous domestic and international titles. Since retiring, he has remained actively involved in football as an executive, analyst, commentator, and author.

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Kahn also shares a special connection with India. He first visited the country in 2008 when Bayern Munich played his farewell match against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. He returned in 2023 to interact with football fans, students, and industry stakeholders while discussing the growth of the sport in India.

As part of Zee 5's expert panel, Kahn will provide tactical breakdowns, match analysis, and behind-the-scenes insights into elite football, helping viewers better understand the defining moments and performances of FIFA World Cup 2026. He joins an experienced lineup of football experts, including Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Igor Stimac, and others, combining global expertise with Indian football perspectives to enrich the tournament experience for viewers.

Speaking about his association with Zee 5 and FIFA World Cup 2026, Oliver Kahn said, "The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage in football--a tournament that inspires millions and creates moments that become part of sporting history. Every edition brings together extraordinary talent, passion, and emotion, making it one of the most captivating events in global sport. I am delighted to join Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports as part of the expert panel and look forward to sharing my insights with fans across India. The growth of football in the country has been remarkable, and it is exciting to be part of bringing the tournament experience even closer to audiences."